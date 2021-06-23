90% of adults given first Covid vaccine in D&G

Almost 90% of all adults in Dumfries and Galloway have now received a first dose Covid-19 vaccination, and nearly 70% have had both.

NHS D&G is working to finish vaccinating the final adult age group of 18 to 29 year olds. The health board is reminding people who have just had the jab to take care as it can take several weeks for immunity to develop. They're also encouraging those who haven't yet had the jab to come forward.

Graeme Bryson, NHS Dumfries and Galloway Director of Pharmacy, said: “We know how much more easily the new Delta Variant spreads from person to person, and that both vaccinations are important in providing the highest degree of protection. So please, do take up the opportunity to get both vaccinations to protect yourself and others.”

88.6% of adults in D&G have had their first dose

81.2% average across Scotland

As of June 21, a total of 108,685 first dose vaccinations have been administered, 88.6% of adults aged over 18. Across Scotland, the average is 81.2%.

Among those aged 40 plus, 96.6% have so far had their first vaccination.

In terms of second vaccinations, a total 85,117 have been delivered, representing 69.4% of people aged 18 plus. Across Scotland, the average is 58.2%.

And so far among those aged 40 plus in Dumfries and Galloway, 85.3% have received both vaccinations.

In line with national directions, the Pfizer vaccine is being used for those in younger age categories.

Mr Bryson said: “We’re really encouraged by the uptake in vaccinations, and are progressing as quickly as possible.

“However, we know that the highest degree of protection against the coronavirus is achieved by having the biggest number of people fully vaccinated.

“It also takes a few weeks for immunity to develop. So please, if you’re over 30, still to be vaccinated, and thinking about getting a vaccination arranged, do it now in order to help protect yourself, loved ones and the wider community, including businesses and schools.

“We can see an increase in cases locally, and what will help ward that off is getting everyone fully vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

Anyone aged over 30 who has still to receive their first vaccination is encouraged to phone the local helpline on 01387 403090 from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, email dg.covidenquries@nhs.scot.

Meanwhile, a reminder has been issued that transport support is available for people requiring help to attend a vaccination appointment - with more information available by calling the local helpline above.