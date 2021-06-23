NHS push for young people in Cumbria to get their Covid-19 vaccine
Young people in Cumbria need to come forward, get vaccinated and help protect their community from Covid-19.
That's the message one of the county's NHS leaders is keen to stress.
Ed Talis, director of primary care at, North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), has made the call in an interview with ITV Border.
Cumbria has seen a surge in Covid cases among people aged 12-30-years-old, with schools and colleges seen as key places for transmission. As a result, people as young as 18-years-old are being urged to get jabbed.
He said:
Seven walk-in test sites have been set up around Cumbria so that young people can get a PCR test. Everyone has been urged to have themselves tested, even if they do not have symptoms.
