NHS push for young people in Cumbria to get their Covid-19 vaccine

Young people in Cumbria need to come forward, get vaccinated and help protect their community from Covid-19.

That's the message one of the county's NHS leaders is keen to stress.

Ed Talis, director of primary care at, North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), has made the call in an interview with ITV Border.

Cumbria has seen a surge in Covid cases among people aged 12-30-years-old, with schools and colleges seen as key places for transmission. As a result, people as young as 18-years-old are being urged to get jabbed.

He said:

You've got to play your part however old you are but particularly the younger age group - you've got to play your part, protect yourself, protect your community, protect your family and your friends and do the right thing and get vaccinated. Ed Tallis, North Cumbria CCG

Seven walk-in test sites have been set up around Cumbria so that young people can get a PCR test. Everyone has been urged to have themselves tested, even if they do not have symptoms.

More details on booking a Covid-19 vaccine can be found here.