Tonight's programme comes from Westminster to mark the fifth anniversary of the EU referendum. In an extended interview Scottish Secretary Alister Jack tells Peter MacMahon Scotland is better off after Brexit. Mr Jack also tells the programme he doesn't believe the plan for a £30 million Cairnryan border post to check trade across the Irish Sea is a done deal. Later in the programme Peter is joined by The Daily Telegraph's Ben Riley-Smith and Pippa Crerar from The Daily Mirror to consider how Scotland's constitutional future has been shaped by the Brexit vote.

