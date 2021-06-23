Thousands gather in Carlisle for Bell and Plate Day races

Play video

Video report by Matthew Taylor

One of the region's biggest crowds since March last year has enjoyed an afternoon of live sport.

Two thousand spectators were at Carlisle Racecourse for the historic Bell and Plate Day, however that means the venue is only operating at 16%. Normally, the event would see up to 12,000 people attend.

Covid restrictions mean numbers were limited but some are questioning why large-scale events are still allowed to go ahead.

The historic Carlisle Bell race - which dates back to 1599 - was held after being postponed last year because of the pandemic. The winner was the 11 to 2 Chicester.

The government says it has allowed events like this to go ahead to protect the sporting industry, which employs 50 people here alone, and adds that the sporting calander is important to get us all back to some kind of normality.