CUFC season fixtures announced

Carlisle United fixtures for the upcoming season have been released. It's been confirmed that United will kick their 2021/22 campaign off with a home game against Colchester United.

The last weekend game in August takes the Blue Army to Hartlepool, pending the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, with the healthy revival rekindled following their success in the National League promotion play-off final against Torquay.

Derby-day games against Barrow will be at home on Saturday 13 November, with the trip to the south of the county scheduled for Saturday 19 March.

Over the festive period the blues will play Rochdale at home on Boxing Day, followed by a journey to Salford on Wednesday 29 December and another away game, this time at Scunthorpe, to kick off the New Year on January 1.

Carlisle United's last home game is against Stevenage on Saturday 30 April, and the last game of the season will be an away trip to Valley Parade to face Bradford City on Saturday 7 May.