Hardwicke Circus: Carlisle band back in action after pandemic

Play video

Video report by Hannah McNulty

Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus are due to perform their first gig since the start of the Covid pandemic, at St Cuthbert's Church in Carlisle city centre.

The band were due to perform after their sound man gets married there on July 9th with another gig on the 10 July but the delay in the lifting of restrictions means the gig has been postponed until 19 July and after that they are playing gigs up and down the country.

Starting in Preston, we're going through London and down to Kent. We're really excited to get back on the road. Jonny Foster, Hardwicke Circus

They were due to play Kendal Calling but the festival has been cancelled but are taking to the stage at Solfest in Silloth between August 26-29.

Their debut album called The Borderlands is also being released on July 23.