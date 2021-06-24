'Lessons to be learned' after hundreds of Lockerbie Academy pupils kept at home

A late decision to keep hundreds of Lockerbie Academy pupils at home for the last week of term has been defended by Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Education officers decided at the weekend to close the secondary school to S2 and S3 pupils after up to 11 teachers were told to self-isolate.

This meant that parents were left scrambling around to make childcare arrangements at short notice.

Complaints were made to local councillors and the issue was raised at the council's education and learning committee yesterday.

Annandale East and Eskdale Councillor, Karen Carruthers, told Local Democratic Reporting: "On Sunday I got messages from parents who said they'd had 24-hour notice that Lockerbie Academy S2 and S3 were not able to go to school all week because there wasn't enough staff.

"I appreciate that we're living in this pandemic and this is not going away in the near future, and we've got find ways of keeping on top of things.

"But we need to be notified. It was on Facebook and I wasn't aware. I spoke to some of my colleagues in Annandale and Eskdale, and they also weren't aware.

"I do understand that it is very difficult to keep up to date."

She added: "We need to be more proactive in how we can deliver education services for children that aren't able to be present in schools."

John Thin, the council's head of education, said: "It was so quick in moving over the weekend with the situation at Lockerbie Academy, and it was a full day of work to consider what mitigations to put in place.

"The adaptability to move to remote learning overnight is what we tried to implement to ensure that the children were the least disadvantaged.

"We do recognise that there's a difference between in-school learning and remote learning, and I appreciate the communications around that were difficult.

"We needed to let the parents know as soon as we possibly could once the decision was made in order that childcare could be sought.

"That's still a work in progress looking at some of the challenges round about that.

"I appreciate that there are lessons to learn."

Councillor Adam Wilson said, “We are experiencing the beginning of a third wave of Covid-19 infections. A number of schools across the region have been affected by the need for school staff to self isolate on the instruction of public health."A significant number of teaching staff at Lockerbie Academy were told to self isolate over the weekend, a decision was taken on Sunday morning on the partial closure for some year groups. Parents were informed as quickly as possible. All other options to keep the school open were exhausted, but the decision was necessary to ensure COVID rules were followed and the health and safety of staff and pupils was protected.”