On tonight's programme - another record number of new COVID cases across Scotland as the First Minister faces more questions about contradictory advice. We report on the final First Minister's Questions before the parliamentary recess.

Also on the programme - The costs of Brexit. The Scottish Government hits back at the Scottish Secretary's claims we're better off out of Europe. Peter MacMahon speaks to the new Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson.And Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie give us their end of term report card on Holyrood's party leaders.

