'We will get through this': Sharp rise in Cumbria Covid cases

New Covid-19 infections in Cumbria nearly doubled in the week ending 18 June, with 382 new cases. This is up from 198 the previous week. Cases have almost doubled in each of the last three weeks.

Cumbria’s case rate of 76 per 100,000 population remains below the national (98/100k) and regional averages (233/100k).

19 of the top 20 worst affected local authority areas are in the North West.

Infection rates vary significantly between age groups, with rates in the 12-24 age group in Cumbria sitting at 243/100k compared to just 16/100k among the over 60s.

Schools have been particularly badly hit.

Schools are being badly affected, with 55 currently dealing with incidents, 10 in full outbreak status and three schools currently closed.

In response, last Friday Cumbria launched ‘surge testing’, asking everyone aged 12-30 to get a PCR test. School age children are being offered testing in school, while others can attend a local PCR test site or get a test delivered to their home via GOV.UK.

The number of people being admitted to hospital in Cumbria as a result of Covid-19 has remained low.

81% of Cumbrian adults have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose

63% have received both doses

Credit: PA Media

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said:

“The rapid spread of covid is concerning, particularly among younger age groups but we are not yet seeing a significant impact on our hospitals which is good news and reflects success of the vaccine roll-out.

“However, the high number of cases is causing serious disruption in schools, with this week having the highest number of schools affected at any one time during the pandemic. Our contact tracing work has shown infections started to rise after half-term when people had been on holiday or mixed more widely, but transmission is now happening within schools and families.

“Our surge testing campaign continues, and I’d like to thank the thousands of people who have already heeded the call and been tested. By helping us find people who are infectious, surge testing gives us a chance to get a grip on this and prevent further spread.

“Overall, the basic public health advice is still crucial – wash hands regularly, wear a face covering, give people space, meet outside where possible, get vaccinated, get tested if you have symptoms or are asked to do so. If we just keep going for a while longer, we will get through this.”

Vaccination is now available to everyone aged over 18. People can book their vaccination at www.nhs.uk.

The latest COVID-19 situation report for Cumbria can be found at: www.cumbria.gov.uk/stopthespread