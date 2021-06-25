Community rallies around families left homeless by Carlisle fire

Play video

A fund, set up to support families left homeless by a fire in Carlisle last week, has so far raised more than £3,000. Fundraisers say they've set a new target of £5000.

Several homes on Linton Street were left gutted by the fire, which happened last Friday afternoon. Those behind the fundraising effort say its success is testament to the local community.

John Caits who organised the fundraiser told ITV Border, "I knew that we would get a bit of funding but the support that has reached out from other communities and everywhere else has just been absolutely tremendous. It proves that the community spirit is very much alive with us."

The fire started at a home in the afternoon on Friday 18 June. Emergency services attended the scene and a row of houses was evacuated.

Fire crews say they discovered that the fire was spreading along the roof of the long terrace of houses. At least three homes were severely damaged, and houses on either side were also affected.

Officers say there were no reported injuries.