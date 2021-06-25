Controversial Carlisle housing development approved

Play video

Video report by Kate Walby

A controversial planning application for a new housing estate in Carlisle has been won on appeal.

Gleeson homes has now been given permission by the Planning Inspectorate to build 80 houses on land at Deer Park in the north of the city.

Last year Carlisle city council rejected the plans citing concerns around school places

Gleeson appealed having cut the number of homes to 80, and the planning inspectorate found in their favour.

But environmental campaigners and residents say they won't give up fighting to save the site.

To challenge the planning inspectorate campaigners will likely have to go to the high court, and they will have six weeks to put forward their arguments to why the site should remain untouched.