Illegal rave warning from Cumbria Police

A warning has been issued after police received information that an illegal rave was planned to take place in Cumbria this weekend. Organisers of illegal events that have more than 50 attendees could face a fine of up to £10,000.

In a statement, Cumbria Police said, :"Our concern is that people attending these unregulated events are at a real risk of danger, whether that be from injuries caused by fights or overcrowding, especially when emergency services are potentially a long distance away from the remote locations where these events are typically hosted.

"Another concern is the possibility for drugs mixed with dangerous substances to be taken, which again is a serious and potentially life-threatening risk that we would urge people to take into consideration."