'Miracle' pregnancy for Borders woman told she was infertile
A woman from the Borders who was told she was infertile after suffering for years with Endometriosis, has defied the odds, and is now six months pregnant with her first child.
Tao McCready runs a support group for people with the condition, and helps others through their side effects and symptoms. She had given up trying to conceive naturally but, when preparing to do IVF, she discovered she was already pregnant.
