Walk-in vaccination centres have opened in Cumbria as part of the Government's 'Grab a Jab' campaign.

The event is aimed at increasing the number of vaccinations, as cases of the Delta coronavirus variant continue to rise across the UK.

Pop-up clinics are being used to boost the uptake of the Covid vaccine now that all adults are eligible to get their injection.

Anyone over the age of 18 is being encouraged to go along and get their jab.

Where can I get my jab?

Saturday:

Ulverston GSK Sports Centre Saturday - 2pm to 5pm



Sunday

Westmorland Shopping Centre, Kendal Sunday - 2pm to 5pm

Morrisons Car Park, Kendal 9.30am - 7:30pm



Thousands of people have already taken advantage of Covid vaccination hubs across the country this weekend as the NHS announces hundreds of sites will be open for anyone over the age of 18 to get their jab.

The sites include football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres - which will help to vaccinate more of the UK public without needing to book in advance.

Jab buses will also be out on the road, and visits to people who are housebound are planned, as the NHS gears up for a weekend to drive uptake in the vaccinations.