Police investigate suspected stabbing in Carlisle

A man's been treated in hospital after a suspected stabbing in Carlisle.

Cumbria Police were called at around 2 o'clock on Saturday morning with a report that a man had been attacked near a fast food restaurant on London Road in the city.

The victim is a 28-year-old man from Carlisle.

He was treated at the Cumberland Infirmary and has since been discharged.

Officers closed a section of London Road on Saturday morning as they carried out enquiries. The road has since reopened.

Police say investigations are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.