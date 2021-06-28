Cumbria Police say they are working with Anti Racist Cumbria after discovering the number of Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic people who were stopped, searched or fined was disproportionately high.

They added that the numbers were 'small' - but police chiefs say they hope the new partnership will help them to address any racial disparity in their dealings with people.

Anti Racist Cumbria is a local voluntary organisation, with the aim of making Cumbria the UK's first actively anti-racist county.

Their chair Janett Walker said: "It's encouraging that Cumbria Police are being proactive on the issue of racial disparities within its force and we welcome their desire to not only be proactive but to also recognise that it's important to listen and learn.

"We are pleased they have taken the opportunity to work with us in what is an extremely important step for our county and we look forward to working together."

Janett Walker, Anti Racist Cumbria

Chief Superintendent Sarah Jackson from Cumbria Constabulary said "We are really pleased to welcome the support of Anti Racist Cumbria.

"We acknowledge that nationally, following the murder of George Floyd and global calls for change, there is a lack of confidence in policing from black communities and we are keen to understand what this means locally.

"This partnership is an opportunity for us as a force to listen, learn, challenge and take action to ensure that we address any racial disparity and have the confidence of our black and brown communities.

Although the numbers are small, there is some disproportionality to individuals from ethnic minorities in areas such as stop and search and fixed penalty notices. Our officers also attend incidents and investigate crimes against people who are targeted due to their racial background. It's important that our officers respond effectively, support individuals and are trusted to actively tackle racism Chief Superintendent Sarah Jackson, Cumbria Constabulary

"We will also be working with Anti Racist Cumbria to bring insight to our data and processes.

"We will be working together to seek feedback from our communities, and the people who work in our constabulary, so that together we can address any underlying causes."