Man left with life threatening injuries in serious road crash near Selkirk
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious road crash near Selkirk.
The incident happened around four o'clock on Saturday, 26 June 2021 when a red Moto Guzzi motorbike with a black side-car collided with a wall on the A707, near the Old Toll Bridge. Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for around five hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place. Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2301.