Man left with life threatening injuries in serious road crash near Selkirk

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious road crash near Selkirk.

The incident happened around four o'clock on Saturday, 26 June 2021 when a red Moto Guzzi motorbike with a black side-car collided with a wall on the A707, near the Old Toll Bridge. Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for around five hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place. Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and have any information that could help with our enquiries that you come forward and speak to officers. If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch with police. Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2301.