Olly Murs and Tom Jones Carlisle Bitts Park concerts rescheduled for 2022

Organisers of the Olly Murs and Tom Jones concerts, scheduled to take place in Carlisle, Bitts Park in July 2021, have today confirmed that both concerts will be rescheduled by a year and will now take place in July 2022.

Murs was scheduled to perform on Saturday 24th July 2021, with Tom Jones set to perform the day after on Sunday 25th July 2021, however, following the announcement on June the 14th that lockdown easing has been delayed, organisers have announced that both concerts have been rescheduled to 2022.

Organisers say the Olly Murs concert will now take place on Friday 22nd July 2022 with the Tom Jones concert set for Sunday 24th July 2022.

We are desperately sorry to have made the difficult decision to postpone the Olly Murs and Tom Jones concerts in Carlisle to 2022. As much as we were looking forward to a fantastic weekend of music in Carlisle, the four-week delay has caused unsurmountable logistical challenges and everyone’s safety is the most important thing. Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of Grandslam Live and LHG Events

Ms Doogan-Hobbs added: "We know this will be disappointing to everyone who had plans to attend, but also for all the artists, contractors and staff who count on these events for work. We can only say that both Tom and Olly hope you will retain your tickets and support the rescheduled dates and we’ll look forward to seeing you then.”

Organisers say anyone who already has a ticket for this year’s events should hold onto it because it will be valid for the concerts in 2022 and urges anyone with ticket queries to contact the ticket agent they purchased their tickets through.