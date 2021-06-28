Scottish Borders Council searching for more foster and respite carers

Scottish Borders Council is holding an online information session to give people the chance to find out more about becoming a foster carer, and how this could be the ideal opportunity for those with the right skills to give back to their community and make a positive difference to the lives of children and young people.

Over the past year, and throughout the Covid-19 pandemic:

55,000 foster families provided stable and loving homes across the UK.

65,000 children required foster care across the UK.

There have also been encouraging reports of increased interest in fostering due to people having had time to re-evaluate their priorities during lockdown and deciding they want to use the skills, experience and love they have to benefit others.

Scottish Borders Council says their existing team of foster carers has shown tremendous resilience, finding a range of ways to support the young people in their care and also maintain their relationships with the people who are important to them.

The team is now keen to hear from people who may be interested in joining them. They have a particular requirement for respite carers to provide weekend breaks and short term periods of respite care for children living with family members as part of a kinship care arrangement who may be affected by disability.

When is the online information session taking place?

Staff and foster carers will be available on Wednesday 21 July from 7–8pm via Zoom or another online platform.

For more information and to book a place, email: sw.fpt@scotborders.gov.uk.

A link to the session will be provided on booking.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, Executive Member for Children and Young People, said: “Our foster carers cannot be thanked enough for all they have done over the past year for the children and young people in their care. They are incredibly committed at the best of times, but they truly have gone the extra mile through these challenging times and this is hugely appreciated.

What we’re looking for now is anyone who would like to join them and be part of a team that really does make difference, every day, to the lives of some of our most vulnerable children and young people. The online session is an excellent way of finding out more and asking any questions you might have. Councillor Carol Hamilton, Executive Member for Children and Young People

Councillor Hamilton added: “With both staff and carers present, you’ll have the chance to hear both sides of the story.

“Staff can explain about all the benefits of working with us, payments and allowances that you will be entitled to and details of the training and support that is provided.

“Carers can tell you what motivated them to take up fostering and why they wouldn’t do anything else, giving you a real sense of what it is like to foster on a day to day basis with all the challenges and rewards that caring for a child or young person can bring.

“If you’re unable to make the session, you can also get in touch with the team directly as enquiries are always welcome.”

Scottish Borders Council says foster carers are given full training and have access to a team of specialist social workers who are on hand to provide support. They are also paid an allowance to cover costs, a weekly fee and receive a retainer for up to eight weeks when they are without a placement.

To be eligible to become a foster carer candidates must:

Be in reasonable health and in settled circumstances

Pass thorough checks and a full assessment as to their suitability

Carry out a preparatory training course

For more information, interested applicants can contact the Family Placement Team on 01896 662799 or visit: www.scotborders.gov.uk/fostering