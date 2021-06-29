Calls for HS2 to include Oxenholme and Penrith for business 'economic lifeline'

Cumbrian business leaders are calling for the HS2 project to keep existing travel patterns and stop at Oxenholme and Penrith to avoid the areas losing a "crucial economic lifeline".

The Chamber of Commerce says businesses could be affected if passengers have to change at Carlisle or Preston for the Lake District, as currently planned in the latest proposed changes.

Play video

Dick Smith is from the Lakes Line Rail User group

The rail project, which is expected to cost upwards of around £106bn, will see a high-speed line built from London to as far north as Golborne Junction, near Wigan, from where HS2 trains will continue over existing tracks to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

HS2 Minister, Andrew Stephenson MP, is holding an online event on Tuesday the 29th of June looking at how businesses in the North West can get involved with the project.

John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle, says the latest proposals are "very attractive" in creating a "considerable saving" over the journey times to and from London to the border city.

However, he points out that this is not the same for elsewhere in Cumbria, adding that businesses in hospitality and tourism are some of those that could be the heaviest hit from losing a direct service to London.

Suzanne Caldwell says Cumbria Chamber will continue to make the case for HS2 services to call at Oxenholme and Penrith. Credit: Cumbria Chamber

Suzanne Caldwell, Managing Director of Cumbria Chamber, said:

"Improving connectivity is a sure-fire way to boost growth and raise productivity. HS2 certainly has the potential to do that.

Our concern is that when these high-speed trains join the existing tracks, to continue their journey to Scotland, they won't stop in Cumbria as they currently do and a large area of the county will lose its direct rail service to the capital. Suzanne Caldwell, Managing Director of Cumbria Chamber

Ms Caldwell added: "We've been lobbying for several years for HS2 trains to observe the existing stopping pattern north of Preston.

"Avanti, the operator on the West Coast Main Line, agrees with us.

"It would be self-defeating to force passengers between Carlisle and London to either change at Preston or add nearly 50 miles to their journey by having to go cross-county.

"So we'll continue to make the case for HS2 services to call at Oxenholme and Penrith as well as Carlisle."

READ MORE: