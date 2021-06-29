Covid-19 numbers in borders remain high with 48 new cases a day detected

People living in the Scottish borders have been urged to remain cautious and to "make safer choices" as the latest figures show around 48 cases of Covid-19 are being detected each day.

NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council have also appealed to people to socialise outdoors where possible to try and limit the spread of the virus which they say is spreading quickly through communities.

Consultant in Public Health, Chris Allan, said: “The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Borders remains high and over the past few days people have presented to our hospitals requiring care for Covid-19.

“Please remember the relaxed restrictions that come with Borders being in Covid-19 protection level one, means that there are more opportunities to pass or catch Covid-19. So it is crucial that we all consider the risks and benefits that come with our decisions.

“Whenever possible make safer choices, for example, meet outdoors and try to limit the number of people who you are socialising with. It remains important that everyone continues to stick to the rules and follow the FACTS. As cases of Covid-19 rise, there will be more people having to self-isolate either due to testing positive themselves or being a contact of a positive case. You must self-isolate if advised to by Test & Protect, even if you have not received a positive test result."

Anyone who is yet to receive a coronavirus vaccine is also being encouraged to attend a drop-in clinic on Saturday (3 July) at the Borders Events Centre, Springwood Park in Kelso from 9:30am – 4:30pm.

This clinic will be an AstraZeneca and Pfizer clinic for the following groups:

If you are 18 or over and have not had your first vaccination you can turn up without an appointment to get vaccinated.

You can also turn up if you had your first dose before 9 May, even if you have an appointment for your second dose.

Mr Allan added: