Carlisle hammer thrower Nick Miller has been named in Team GB's squad for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old will have the chance to go for medal glory in Japan after his place in the squad was confirmed on Tuesday.

Miller, the British record holder from Scotby, was part of the Team GB set up at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and tasted success at the Commonwealth games, too.

The Games are within touching distance now and adding a further 65 athletes to Team GB is a significant milestone on this journey. We wish all those selected today the very best in their final preparations and look forward to welcoming them to Tokyo next month. Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games

Miller's confirmation of a place in the Team GB squad comes shortly after fellow Cumbrians Oliver Dustin (800m) and Lauren Smith (badminton) were named in the squad for the games in Japan, too.

However, athletes arriving in Japan are likely to notice a difference compared to previous games with the Olympics scaled-back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics organisers have capped the number of spectators to 10,000 for each venue of the 2020 Games.

The fixed spectator limits for the event will be 50% of a venue’s capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000.

Fans from overseas have already been banned from the Games but it has been confirmed spectators from Japan will be allowed.

The decision was taken following a meeting involving local organisers, the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the national government.