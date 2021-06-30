Dustin says Tokyo Olympics Team GB call still hasn't sunk in

Workington's 800metre Olympic hopeful Oliver Dustin says it still hasn't sunk in, that in a few weeks time he will be competing at the Tokyo games.

The 20-year-old is currently ranked third in the world for his event and is planning to treat the races like any other and hopes to bring a medal home.

Coming second at the British Championships in Manchester sealed his place on the plane to Japan.

Oliver has been training for this moment since he was 11. When in Nice Oliver broke Sebastian Coe's British Under 23 record for the 800 metres. The first person to do so since it was set in 1978.

Oliver Dustin at the British Athletics Championships Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

His coach Graeme Mason spotted his potential at the Cumbria Sports Academy in Whitehaven nine years ago. He still trains here when he's not at university in Birmingham and spent most of the last year training on these very tracks.

Oliver flies out on July the 16th with his first heat on the 31st of July.