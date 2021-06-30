Paralysed Jedburgh man fighting to raise awareness of spinal injuries

A man from the Borders is raising awareness for spinal injuries after a mountain bike accident left him paralysed from the neck down.

Niall Harris was a self-proclaimed action man. His weekends consisted of mountain climbing, cycling and skiing.

The 40-year-old from Jedburgh loved all things adventure, evening teaching outdoor learning as a profession at Edinburgh’s George Watson’s College.

But Niall’s life changed forever after a mountain bike accident last August in Innerleithen.

After going over his handlebars Niall landed on his head and immediately couldn’t feel the rest of his body.

Niall was left paralysed from the neck down and doctors feared he may never gain any movement from the rest of his body.

He spent nine months recovering at the Queen Elizabeth National Spinal Injury Unit in Glasgow before moving to the Drummond Grange Care Home outside of Edinburgh where he is now undergoing specialist rehabilitation treatment.

Through hard work, he has gained some movement back in his arms and legs.

It’s been lovely working with Neil the last month and I have seen definite improvement in terms of arm function, he can consistently get his arm back onto the armrest of his chair. He’s able to hold items much more consistently than before, we are also progressing to taking some weight on his legs. So we will see what happens next. Gerard Fox, Physiotherapist, Drummond Grange Care Home

Niall says not enough is known about spinal injuries and wants to raise awareness of what goes into a simple day in the life of someone living with these conditions.

Looking to the future, Niall has ambitions to be able to feed himself and use a joystick-controlled chair, he says it is his positive attitude that has got him through.

And his ambitions don’t stop there, still an adventurer at heart, Niall has his eye on an adapted campervan so he can get back in the great outdoors.