Dumfries Modern Pentathlete Joanna Muir selected to make Olympic debut in Tokyo
Dumfries and Galloway modern pentathlete Joanna Muir has revealed her delight at being selected for her first Olympic games.
Posting on social media, Muir thanked supporters for their messages of congratulations and spoke of her gratitude to "everyone who has supported me" on her journey so far.
Joanna is one of four Modern Pentathletes named to compete for Team GB at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, alongside Rio 2016 Olympians Kate French, Joseph Choong and James Cooke.
The games in Tokyo will mark an Olympic debut for Muir.
Muir has also enjoyed podium success this year – joining French in a British 1-2 at the opening World Cup in Budapest, before going on to finish on the extended podium at every UIPM World Cup competition.
Her consistency across the 2021 season not only earned Muir Olympic qualification for Tokyo but also placed the Scottish-born athlete number one on the UIPM’s World Cup Ranking list this year.
The modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport that comprises five different events:
fencing (one-touch épée)
freestyle swimming (200 m)
equestrian show jumping (15 jumps)
a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running (3200 m).