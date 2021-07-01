Dumfries Modern Pentathlete Joanna Muir selected to make Olympic debut in Tokyo

Dumfries and Galloway modern pentathlete Joanna Muir has revealed her delight at being selected for her first Olympic games.

Posting on social media, Muir thanked supporters for their messages of congratulations and spoke of her gratitude to "everyone who has supported me" on her journey so far.

Joanna is one of four Modern Pentathletes named to compete for Team GB at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, alongside Rio 2016 Olympians Kate French, Joseph Choong and James Cooke.

The games in Tokyo will mark an Olympic debut for Muir.

Muir has also enjoyed podium success this year – joining French in a British 1-2 at the opening World Cup in Budapest, before going on to finish on the extended podium at every UIPM World Cup competition.

Her consistency across the 2021 season not only earned Muir Olympic qualification for Tokyo but also placed the Scottish-born athlete number one on the UIPM’s World Cup Ranking list this year.

This team has put in some incredibly strong performances this season and they are fully deserving of their selection to Team GB for the Tokyo Olympic Games. They, along with so many other Team GB athletes, have demonstrated the determination and commitment required to perform at the highest level despite the challenging circumstances that everyone has faced over the last thirteen months. Mark England, Team GB Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games

The modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport that comprises five different events: