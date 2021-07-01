Longtown Badminton star Lauren Smith selected for Team GB Olympic squad

Longtown badminton star Lauren Smith has been named in the Team GB Olympic squad for the delayed 2020 games in Tokyo.

Smith earned an automatic qualification place in the mixed doubles, along with Marcus Ellis, after finishing in eighth spot on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Race to Tokyo rankings.

Badminton player Lauren Smith after practicing in the back garden of her house Credit: PA

The pair climbed the world rankings during the Olympic qualification period, having reached the semi-finals of the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships earlier this year.

Lauren will compete in the mixed doubles with Marcus Ellis and the women's doubles alongside Chloe Birch.