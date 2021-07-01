Return of Doonhame music festival to Dumfries

The popular Doonhame Festival is to return after receiveing the long-awaited news from the First Minister’s announcement, confirming no change to their capacity and meeting government requirements.

The boutique festival, featuring headliners including Kaiser Chiefs, The Feeling, Bad Manners and Skerryvore will return on the 30th of July for two days.

Held within the charming church grounds of The Crichton in Dumfries and Galloway, the festival is supported by local authorities and EventScotland, which is part of VisitScotland.

We are proud to support Doonhame Festival through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund, and very much welcome the return of live events this summer. This festival will provide a host of economic, social, and cultural benefits to the area. With its stellar line-up of artists and bands, festival goers will be in for a long-awaited, and real musical feast. Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events for VisitScotland

With 4 stages of music, a food village, licensed bar, and camping options, organisers say the Doonhame Festival is the perfect way to enjoy a safe, music-filled weekend this summer.

The festival offers on-site camping, which is limited to allow for sufficient space between pitches, adhering to the COVID-19 Policy.

The capacity of the festival has been reduced to ensure there is ample space to keep a safe distance from others. Credit: Doonhame festival

