Carlisle Indian Divas to trek Bitts Park to highlight India's Covid-19 crisis

Play video

Video report by Kate Walby

The Covid-19 crisis in India will be highlighted this weekend with a colourful charity event in Cumbria.

The Carlisle Indian Divas have organised a 5k walk in sarees around Bitts Park in Carlisle on Saturday morning to raise money to help those impacted by the pandemic.

Play video

Ujjayini Saha is from the Carlisle Indian Divas

The women will walk the five kilometres on Saturday dressed in their colourful saris and they're hoping to raise more than £1,000.

The money will be spent on vital medical supplies, oxygen and covid awareness campaigns.

SEWA stands for Selfless Efforts for Welfare of All and in the Indian language of sanskrit 'sewa' means 'service'.