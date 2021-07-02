Destination Stranraer as Gateway to Galloway Hub opens

Stranraer’s ambition to redefine itself as a waterfront destination is set to receive a boost with the opening of Gateway to Galloway; a community-led visitor information centre and community hub based at Stranraer Harbour.

Developed by community organisation, Stranraer Development Trust, Gateway to Galloway is the culmination of three years of planning for the group, as they take over the striking art deco clock tower and former harbour master building, recently refurbished by Dumfries and Galloway Council.

The goal of Gateway to Galloway is to establish a tourism focal point for visitors to the town which will showcase the wealth of things to do and experience in Stranraer and the wider Galloway area.

The information centre will also:

promote local businesses

produce and crafts

provide volunteering opportunities and space for community groups to showcase their activities

It is hoped that Gateway to Galloway will replicate the success of Stranraer Oyster Festival, also organised by Stranraer Development Trust, in putting Stranraer on the map as one of Scotland’s up and coming destinations.

The purpose of Gateway to Galloway is to let people know what we have, not to tell people the fastest way to get to Glasgow or the Lake District, but to promote the amazing things we have in Galloway and encourage them to spend time here. To explore Port Logan and Portpatrick, to visit Whithorn and Wigtown, to be amazed by the Mull of Galloway and to spend time enjoying Stranraer itself. Romano Petrucci, Chair of Stranraer Development Trust

Mr Petrucci added: “Gateway to Galloway will be for the people of our community as much as for those who visit our town. We are really excited at the number of local businesses that Gateway to Galloway can support and promote, there is just so much going on, and we are astonished at the abundance of quality that there is here. Our job is to inspire every visitor to Stranraer to see all the incredible things there are to do, to return and to encourage their friends and family to visit too."

Vanessa Gracie and Amanda Horberry Credit: Stranraer Development Trust

Gateway to Galloway is launching on Friday 2nd July with a drop-in for local businesses, between 10am and 2pm.

On a day to day basis, Gateway to Galloway will be run by Vanessa Gracie and Amanda Horberry.