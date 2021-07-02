The UK Government Minister for growth deals in Scotland, Iain Stewart MP, has visited Carlisle to meet representatives of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal and find out about how the Deal is helping to deliver growth and improved connectivity to the entire region.

£452 million is how much the deal, with a joint plan between the UK and Scottish governments, is worth.

The Minister was shown around Carlisle Station by Cllr Stewart Young, Leader of Cumbria County Council and Cllr John Mallinson, Leader of Carlisle City Council before joining other representatives of the Partnership including Cllr Mark Rowley, of Scottish Borders Council, to hear about progress with the Deal since the March signing.

They explained the ambitious plans for Carlisle Station, which will see £20 million funding allocated for the redevelopment of the station and the surrounding area, to act as a gateway to the region and a key transport hub with connections across the Borderlands, including preparations for the arrival of HS2 in the future.

The Scottish-English Borderlands region is home to many vibrant communities and innovative businesses with huge potential that the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, including UK Government investment of £265 million, will help to unlock, so the region can build back better from the pandemic. UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart added: "At the heart of the Deal is a major boost to connectivity for southern Scotland and northern England which will bring significant benefits to the area, and I was very interested to see Carlisle Station and hear about plans to transform it into a major travel hub connecting the entire UK to the Borderlands.

"Together with the proposed extension of the Borders rail line from Tweedbank to Carlisle and the UK Government’s Union Connectivity Review, to revitalise rail, road, sea and air links between all parts of the United Kingdom, these are exciting times for the Borderlands."

Other issues being looked at as part of the deal include:

Assessing the benefits and challenges of extending the Edinburgh – Tweedbank Borders Railway to Carlisle

Transforming the Grade 1 listed Citadels buildings into a new city centre campus for the University of Cumbria, expanding opportunities for local students and drawing in new students to the area

Addressing the gaps in digital and mobile infrastructure across the Borderlands, catching up with other areas and putting in place the foundations for next-generation connectivity.

The Deal will deliver across four interconnected themes: improving places; enabling infrastructure; encouraging green growth; and supporting innovation, business and skills. Each theme has an agreed set of projects which will help deliver a step-change for the businesses and communities of Borderlands by increasing productivity, growing the working-age population and delivering a more inclusive economy.

The Borderlands Partnership is made up of Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, Dumfries and Galloway Council, Northumberland County Council and Scottish Borders Council.