Hollywood stars of movie Supernova help the Lake District shine

The long-awaited film Supernova, filmed in and around some of the Lake District's best-loved beauty spots, has finally been released after being delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Supernova, Sam and Tusker, played by Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, grapple with early-onset dementia.

Supernova was filmed mainly around Crummock Water and Keswick, with some shots on the A66 and in Sedbergh.

Director Harry MacQueen with Colin Firth Credit: Studiocanal

The director Harry MacQueen is the nephew of Keswick-based actor Peter MacQueen who also stars in the film.

Harry wrote Supernova while staying with him before later casting Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth to play the two leading roles.

Two big names in showbiz. In big Lake District landscapes. Exploring a big issue.