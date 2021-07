Cumbria Police says the A66 is likely to remain closed west of Cockermouth for some time after a serious crash involving a tractor and a car early on Saturday morning.

The collision happened on the A66/A595 roundabout shortly before 6am and involved a Ford car and a tractor. No details have been released about the condition of those involved.

Diversions are in place, however drivers are being asked to avoid the area.