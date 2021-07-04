Sunday disruption to rail in southern Scotland and Cumbria

Rail services have been disrupted across our region today.

In Scotland, members of the RMT trade union are taking strike action in a dispute with operator Scotrail in a dispute over pay.

As a result, services run by the operator in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway have been cancelled.

South of the border, there is still disruption on the Cumbrian coast line, which connects Carlisle with Barrow.

This has come about after several members of staff were told to self-isolate because they had either tested positive for Covid-19 or were contacted by NHS Track and trace.

Operator Northern has said that some services may be cancelled today and has urged passengers to check their journey before they travel.

Replacement bus services are running where trains have been cancelled.