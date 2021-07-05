The Great North Air Ambulance Service’s (GNAAS) new helicopter has made it easier for its critical care team to reach even more patients across the region. The Pride of Cumbria II has been able to travel across the patch more easily due to its upgraded power.

Based in Langwathby near Penrith, the aircraft has already completed 55 journies since her first flight at the end of April.

GNAAS doctor, Angus Mitchell said: "We’ve definitely seen things pick up the past month, so it really is great that we’ve had the new aircraft there and ready for those that need it most. At this extremely busy time of year in Cumbria the new helicopter is definitely being put to good use.

"The arrival of the Pride of Cumbria II is overdue and everyone I have spoken to has said we’re set to be busier than ever this summer especially if this weather continues.”

Pride of Cumbria II team Credit: GNAAS

GNAAS pilot, Phil Lambert said: “The new aircraft is great to fly and 100% making a difference because at least twice a week we're flying to three jobs one after another.

"I live in the lakes and I can already see how busier everywhere is. It's set to be a busy summer and we can already see a huge difference in the number of incidents we're attending."

In her first weekend of service, she was able to travel to three consecutive incidents inCumbria, Scotland and Northumberland before needing to refuel – something thatwould never have been possible in the previous aircrafts.

The Pride of Cumbria II is expected to serve the county for around 15 years.