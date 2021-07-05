Gretna man who sent abusive tweet to Humza Yousaf is sentenced to home curfew

A man from Gretna who posted an abusive tweet suggesting Scotland's then Justice Secretary sympathised with terrorists, has been sentenced to a home curfew.

Stuart Smith was sentenced today at Glasgow Sheriff Court after he was found guilty last November of sending the post directed to Humza Yousef.

Sheriff Sean Murphy said the tweet was "an exhibition of narrow-minded religious bigotry.”

The 63-year old's sentence will require him to remain at his home in Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway, between 7pm and 7am daily for six months.

Sheriff Murphy told Smith: "You misused Twitter to post a grossly offensive message containing derogatory remarks about Islam through your comments about a person of that faith who held - and holds - a prominent place in Scottish life.

"Your behaviour was nothing less than an exhibition of narrow-minded religious bigotry. Prejudice of this kind has no place in modern Scotland in the 21st century and you should be ashamed of yourself."

The abusive tweet was sent by the former farmer on November 14 2015 - the day afterthe Paris terror attacks.

The court found the offence was aggravated by religious prejudice.