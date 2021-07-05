Hawick residents spotted having fun on kayaks down flooded streets

Residents in Hawick were spotted having fun on kayaks whilst their streets were flooded.

The video taken in Burnfoot was recorded live and published on Facebook.

It shows children kayaking in the street after heavy showers in the area left the roads flooded.

So far the social media post has been shared over 8,000 times.

If you have been impacted by the flooding, advice and information is available through the Scottish Environment Protection Agency's Floodline on 0345 9881188.