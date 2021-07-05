How can we help protect hedgehogs in our region?

Over 100,000 people have added their names to a petition calling for greater protection for the UK's hedgehog population.

Statistics show that their numbers in Britain have fallen by half over the past 20 years, and their decline has sparked calls for urgent action.

ITV Border spoke to David Harpley from Cumbria Wildlife Trust to hear more on how the creatures are faring in our region, and what we can do to help.

Why do hedgehogs need this protection?

What is it like in our region in comparison to other parts of the country?

What can people do to make their gardens more hedgehog friendly?

The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) started the campaign to help protect these animals.

The e-petition will be debated later today in parliament.