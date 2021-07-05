An organisation in the Scottish Borders receives £160,000 to support brain injury survivors.Dynamic Community Fusion (DCF) has been awarded National Lottery funding to help people who have had brain injuries and strokes, readjust to their lives. The Galashiels-based group works with adults and their families or carers who have experienced brain injuries, to live independently.

DCF service manager Peter Cockburn, said: "Feelings of loss, isolation and loneliness are a common experience for people with neurological conditions, particularly following brain injury. These feelings can occur because of personality change, loss of self-identity, breakdown of relationships, difficulties socialising, or altered financial situations."

Support being offered includes benefits advice, financial guidance, and help to engage in activities that improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

David Horder benefited from previous DCF programmes after a stroke left him with cognitive difficulties.

DCF supported the 61-year-old who was struggling with lockdown from mastering online shopping, to using social media.

Being alone during lockdown was hard and it was great to receive regular calls from the DCF team. That wee bit of contact helped me not feel so alone. They're a great group of people who help in ways that I didn't know were possible David Horder

Stroke is the third commonest cause of death in Scotland, and the most common cause of severe physical disability amongst adults.

15,000 people in Scotland are estimated to have a stroke each year.

7% of all NHS beds accounts for hospital care for these patients.

DCF's programme will support more than 100 people in the Scottish Borders over the next two years.

As Covid restrictions ease, the online delivery of the programme will move to community-based support across the region.