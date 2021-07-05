Two people have died following a collision on the A66 near Cockermouth on Saturday 3 July at 5.50am.

34-year old Shaun Milburn and 42-year-old Michelle Pattinson of Maryport were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In a heartfelt tribute, Shaun's wife Shareen said: "Shaun was a loving and overprotective father to eight children, aged between 17 years and 1 year old.

"Shaun was my best friend, my number one man. He was such a caring and loyal husband, who came from a big family of seven brothers and one sister.

"He leaves a big hole in all our hearts and he will never be forgotten. We all love you babes xx”

Michelle’s family have also released the following tribute: "Rest in Peace Michelle. A loving mother of six beautiful children, and sister of Wendy, Wayne, Dawn and Gemma. A devoted auntie to Iona, Jason, Chelsea, Hunter and Layton.

"Sadly gone, but forever loved and missed.

"Fly high, you’re always with us. Xx”

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident which took place on the A66/A595 Fitz roundabout.

The accident involved a tractor and a black Ford S-Max.

The Ford was carrying five people at the time of the accident, the driver and one of the passengers had died.

The three other passengers, a man and a woman in their thirties, and a man inhis forties, were taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The tractor driver, a local 20-year-old man, was also treated at the Infirmary for minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police via their website or calling 101.

You can also report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

For any reports made, quote log number 51 of the 3rd July 2021.