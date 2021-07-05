Work on 114 metre water defence wall around River Kent begins today

The latest phase of the 76 million pound Kendal flood prevention scheme starts today.

114 metres of water defence wall will be built along the River Kent. The works will take approximately three weeks to complete.

It's part of the £76 million Flood Risk Management Scheme.

When complete, it's said it will reduce the risk of flooding to 1,480 homes and 1,100 local businesses across the River Kent catchment.

As part of the works, contractors will begin installing six metre deep sheet piles which are essential to stop underground water seepage.

These works will start on the 5 July - and there's a warning that this type of construction means there will be some noise and vibrations, however, the contractors will work hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.