Dumfries and Galloway actor Sam Heughan will fund a new Scottish drama and scriptwriting scholarship in his name at the drama school where he studied.

The Balmaclellan-born star has created a 10-year scholarship programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).

The 41-year-old has invested in three annual scholarships for undergraduate students in the School of Drama, Dance, Production and Film who may otherwise have been unable to study there - two of which will be going to Scottish students.

He will also fund a Scriptwriting Award which will be introduced later this year.

Heughan said: "I came here many years ago and just recall how difficult it was for me then and, obviously, in the current environment, especially with the pandemic, things are equally or doubly as hard for students.

"I really wanted to create a scholarship that would support young students."

"It felt really important to be able to give back. I feel very lucky in my career and where I've found myself in the industry."

Heughan graduated with a BA in acting from the Glasgow arts institution in 2003, and is best known for his role as warrior Jamie Fraser in the historical TV drama Outlander.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attending the UK premiere of Outlander Credit: PA Images

RCS Principal, Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, said: "Sam Heughan is an inspiration - not only is he known and loved by millions around the world thanks to his role in Outlander but he is also passionately committed to his charitable work in which he has made such an extraordinary difference to the lives of others.

"Sam firmly believes in giving back, in sharing the opportunities that he experienced studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland."