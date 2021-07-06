Play video

Video report by Samantha Parker.

Dumfries and Galloway modern pentathlete Joanna Muir speaks about her delight at representing Team GB in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The athlete said: "It’s something I’ve worked towards for as long as I could remember, it was always a dream to compete in the Olympics. So to find out I was actually going was amazing.”

The 26-year-old hopes that young athletes will be inspired by her journey. She said: "I think when you know someone who has also come from a small village and had a normal upbringing, and they made it in their sport, it makes it seem more achievable and real."

When asked whether she would be bringing a medal home, Joanna said: "I don’t want to put pressure on the Olympic games. I’ve had a really good year so far, so I would really love to continue that.

"I think my main focus will be focusing on each individual discipline and do the best that I can do rather than focused on the outcome.”

Joanna is one of four Modern Pentathletes named to compete for Team GB, alongside Rio 2016 Olympians Kate French, Joseph Choong and James Cooke.

The modern pentathlon is an Olympic sport that comprises five different events:

Fencing

Freestyle swimming

Equestrian show jumping

Final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running

