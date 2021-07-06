Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics running this week for Borders residents
Walk-in clinics are being opened across the Scottish Borders this week to keep up the rapid rollout of the Covid vaccine.
Anyone over the age of 18 who has yet to receive a jab can attend without an appointment.
This also includes anyone wanting their second dose if they have had their first one more than eight weeks ago.
The following centres will be open 9:30am - 1pm and 1:45pm - 5:30pm:
Tuesday 6th July - Hawick Town Hall
Thursday 8th July - Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles
Friday 9th July - Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles
Saturday 10th July - Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles
Saturday 10th July - Volunteer Hall, Galashiels
Sunday 11th July - Volunteer Hall, Galashiels
