Walk-in Covid vaccine clinics running this week for Borders residents

Walk-in clinics are being opened across the Scottish Borders this week to keep up the rapid rollout of the Covid vaccine.

86,500 people have received their first dose in the Borders.

65,500 people have received both doses in the Borders.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has yet to receive a jab can attend without an appointment.

This also includes anyone wanting their second dose if they have had their first one more than eight weeks ago.

The following centres will be open 9:30am - 1pm and 1:45pm - 5:30pm:

Tuesday 6th July - Hawick Town Hall

Thursday 8th July - Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles

Friday 9th July - Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles

Saturday 10th July - Gytes Leisure Centre, Peebles

Saturday 10th July - Volunteer Hall, Galashiels

Sunday 11th July - Volunteer Hall, Galashiels

Listen to our coronavirus podcast: