Around 900 reports of animal cruelty reported in Cumbria in the last five years

There were 894 reports of deliberate cruelty to animals in Cumbria over the last five years.

Beatings, knife crime and drownings are just some of the incidents dealt with by RSPCA animal rescuers.

The charity has launched a new campaign 'Cancel Out Cruelty' which raises funds to keep its rescue teams out on the frontline saving animals and raising awareness about how to stamp out cruelty for good.

84,000 calls are made to RSPCA's cruelty line every month

Nationally the RSPCA says it sees a rise in the Summer by around 400 calls, on average, per month – this equates to 47 calls every day or two every hour.

July is a particularly busy month, with the charity expecting a similar spike in calls to the emergency helpline this month.

1,532 incidents were reported to the RSPCA last July

Dermot Murphy, head of RSPCA animal rescue teams, said: "Unfortunately, the hot summer days can lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which can be a factor in causing violence. There could also be boredom during the long holidays and more pressures at home - when the whole family is on holiday from school and work, existing difficultiesin the home can be magnified.

"We are concerned that, as we come out of lockdown and people return totheir jobs outside the home or suffer financial pressures, we will see more animals suffer if their owners find themselves unable to cope.