Cars could soon be banned from outside a west Cumbrian school.

Cumbria County Council is proposing to introduce the county's first School Street scheme, to help reduce air pollution and keep children safe from traffic.

The County Council is proposing to introduce an experimental Traffic Regulation Order for a School Street initiative at St Patrick's Primary School, Cleator Moor.

The order would cover Todholes Road, a residential cul-de-sac alongside the school.

School Streets is a national initiative which introduces a temporary restriction on traffic, making roads outside schools into pedestrian and cyclist zones at peak times during term time.

The road covered by the School Street restriction would only be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Traffic would be restricted for up to an hour at school drop-off and pick-up times in the morning and afternoon. Local residents and emergency vehicles would be exempt from the restriction.

Cllr Keith Little, Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "School Streets is a child friendly initiative, to make the journey to school safer and healthier for children and their families. "

By creating a safer space for pupils to enjoy a less stressful, healthier journey by walking, cycling or scooting to school, we're also promoting active travel which we know has a long term benefit for physical and mental health. Cllr Keith Little, Cabinet member for Highways and Transport

The County Council's Local Committee for Copeland is due to consider the proposals on 26 July 2021. If the initiative gets the green light, the School Street pilot would be trialled for six months, starting in September 2021.

Cllr Keith Hitchen, Chair of the Local Committee for Copeland, said: "Creating a School Street at St Patrick's School would help to address concerns about inappropriate parking and reduce congestion around the school entrance at the busiest times of the day."

The County Council welcomes any feedback and comments from the local community on the School Street proposal.

Email