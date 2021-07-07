Rates of Covid-19 in Dumfries and Galloway still 'worryingly high'

The rate of coronavirus cases in Dumfries and Galloway is still 'worryingly high', according to health officials.

The number of cases in the region is currently 181, a drop from 239 the week before.

Despite fewer cases, experts are concerned that the region isn't past the peak of the third wave yet.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine Dr Andrew Carnon, said: "Local case numbers are still worryingly high, and we can see elsewhere in Scotland that cases are continuing to increase, and in some areas at a very fast rate.

"This increase in cases is translating into an increase in hospital admissions, placing additional strain on an already very stretched health and social care system.”

People are being reminded to continue to follow social distancing rules, even if they have had both jabs to try and halt the spread.

No changes to current guidance in Scotland are expected until July 19, with an update from the First Minister planned for next Tuesday July 13.