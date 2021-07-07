Teenage pregnancy rates in the Borders the lowest in Scotland

The teenage pregnancy rates in the Borders are the lowest in Scotland, new figures have revealed.

A new report published by Public Health Scotland found NHS Borders have the lowest rate at 22 pregnancies per 1,000 women, in comparison to NHS Fife which had the highest rate at 35 per 1,000 women.

The findings also show that Scotland's teenage pregnancy rate has reached a record low for the 12th year in a row.

60% drop from the 9,362 teen pregnancies recorded in 2007.

Public Health Scotland said: "The teenage pregnancy rate in Scotland is at its lowest level since reporting began in 1994. The rate fell from 30 per 1,000 women in 2018 to 28 per 1,000 in 2019."

The report said that the decline in pregnancies "may be due to various interventions" from the authorities.

It has said it has "been suggested that changing lifestyle factors such as reduced risk-taking behaviour and reduced alcohol consumption may have contributed to the decline."

A total of 219 girls under the age of 16 became pregnant, 1,241 were under the age of 18, while 2,573 were aged either 18 or 19 when they became pregnant in 2019.

The report also found that, while teenage pregnancy rates have fallen across all levels of deprivation over the last decade, "rates in the most deprived areas have fallen more rapidly."

But, despite this, the teen pregnancy rate was still more than four times higher in the most deprived parts of the country than it was in the least deprived.

Public Health Scotland added: "Teenage women from the most deprived areas are more likely to deliver than to terminate their pregnancy. In contrast, those from the least deprived areas are more likely to terminate than to deliver."