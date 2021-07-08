Health bosses in Dumfries and Galloway are urging those who are not yet vaccinated to get jabbed as national Covid cases continue to rise.

All over 18s and the clinically vulnerable in Dumfries and Galloway have now been offered the jab, with the majority taking up the opportunity.

113,863 First dose vaccinations had been delivered in Dumfries and Galloway at end of 4 July 2021.

92.8% Of over 18s in Dumfries and Galloway have had their first Covid jab.

However, first doses of the COVID vaccine are still being offered to those who have rescheduled or are now looking to take up the opportunity - available through scheduled appointments or via a range of drop-in clinics across the region.

Director of Pharmacy Graeme Bryson said: "As we move further out of lockdown, there is the possibility of increased cases of the coronavirus within our communities.

Any plans to ease restrictions will be on the basis of the progress made with the national vaccination programme, which provides a high degree of protection to adults and those most vulnerable. Director of Pharmacy Graeme Bryson

Graeme added: "Vaccines help train the body's own natural immune systems to fight the virus - hopefully preventing people from experiencing its worst effects.

"The vaccines are not a guarantee of full protection, but unless someone has previously had COVD the alternative now is exposure to the virus with an immune system which has not been prepared to counter this threat."

Mr Bryson added: "We're seeing the effects of the Delta Variant, and also seeing younger people account for a higher number of cases."

86,066 People have had two doses of the vaccine in Dumfries and Galloway- up to 4 July 2021.

70.1% Of all over 18s in Dumfries and Galloway have been double Jabbed.

Figures show that Dumfries and Galloway has the highest percentage of people vaccinated in any mainland Scottish NHS Board.

Despite the positive statistic, he urged those who are yet to get jabbed to come forward to halt any further spread of the virus.

There are still many people in our communities yet to be vaccinated, with the potential for the virus to be more easily transmitted as restrictions continue to ease. We want to ensure that everyone has considered the situation, is aware of the access to free, quick and easy vaccinations, and is supported to take up opportunities to be vaccinated if they choose to do so. Graeme Bryson, Director of Pharmacy

"We now have drop-in clinics taking place across the region. These clinics provide further opportunities for anyone not yet vaccinated to pop in and be vaccinated against COVID."