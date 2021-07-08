Play video

Video report by Ralph Blumson.

A Cumbrian cancer patient says he fears his care could be jeopardised if the lifting of restrictions leads to more Covid hospitalisations.

Simon Butterfield has bowel cancer and after operations and weeks of radio and chemotherapy, he is in remission. He requires regular hospital scans to ensure it doesn't return.

The pandemic has impacted his ability to obtain consistent medical care.

Simon said: "I've had dozens of appointments that have for one reason or another been cancelled and changed throughout the last eighteen months.

"At the moment I don't know what the situation with regard to my cancer is because I haven't had any recent scans.

"In addition to my scans. I've also been waiting since March for two operations one on my bowel and one to correct the hernia where my stoma attaches so I need those sorting out as well."

He is worried if there is a spike in hospital Covid cases, he won't get the treatment he needs.Simon added: "This has gone on for eighteen months already, I can't see any reason why it won't continue particularly if covid infection rates rise and death rates rise and more people are admitted to hospital then the situation's only going to get worse."

Health leaders are warning that rising Covid infection rates will have an impact on the NHS's ability to tackle the backlog of care.

NHS Providers says even though pressure on hospitals will be much lower than previous waves, a rise in hospital admissions could have an effect on the speed of the backlog recovery.

Figures just released by the NHS shows that the list of people waiting for treatments is reducing.

5.3 million people were waiting for treatment at the end of May

The number of people currently having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment is 336,733, in comparison to 48,757 the previous month.