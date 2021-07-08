Fans across Cumbria celebrate England's semi-final victory

Fans across Cumbria have been celebrating in jubilation after England's victory in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The Three Lions have reached their first major tournament final since 1966 after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time at Wembley.

Fans in Carlisle:

Credit: Snapchat

Fans in Botchergate in Carlisle:

Now attention turns to Sunday when England play against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Health officials are still warning people to be mindful in following the coronavirus guidance.

It comes after two pubs in Allerdale and Carlisle advised customers to get tested for Covid-19 after some pubgoers tested positive for the virus the next day.

The pubs are:

The Arroyo Arms, Edgehill Road, Carlisle

Grasslot Welfare Sports and Social Club, Maryport

Colin Cox, Director of Public Health, said: "We are now seeing significant spikes in new cases following England football games at Euro 2020. We know many people are watching the matches in pubs and it’s well established that the virus spreads most easily in crowds and indoors."We still have a large proportion of the population that is not fully vaccinated, these people are still at risk of serious illness so it is still important that we try and stop infection spreading. I’d urge people who were at these venues to get tested as soon as possible to help prevent the situation getting worse.”